Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
DUI Flemington Man Pretends To Be Passenger After Causing Serious 3-Car Crash, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Oscar Garcia-Caballero, 35, of Flemington
Oscar Garcia-Caballero, 35, of Flemington Photo Credit: Flemington Borough Police via Facebook

A Flemington man was intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle and climbed into the back seat in an attempt to act as a passenger and avoid apprehension, authorities charged.

Flemington officers responding to the 3-car crash report on Main Street near Capner Street found Oscar Garcia-Caballero, 35, in the back seat of one of the vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 16, police said in a Tuesday release.

Garcia-Caballero allegedly told police that the driver had fled the scene after the crash, which caused significant damages.

Various witness statements and video footage showed that Garcia-Caballero had been driving the vehicle during the crash, police said.

Garcia-Caballero was arrested and charged with DUI, hindering apprehension, refusal to submit to breath testing, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, open container in a motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving without a license and failure to report a motor vehicle accident.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flemington Borough Police Department at (908) 782-3434.

