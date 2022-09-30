Contact Us
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries As Car Plows Into Hunterdon County Woods, Leaks Fluid (PHOTOS)

A driver escaped with just minor injuries as a car barreled into a patch of woods in Hunterdon County.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Asbury West Portal Rd. and Brunswick Pike in Bethlehem Township on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29, the Bloomsbury Hose Co. said.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle partially flipped into a patch of nearby woods.

The driver suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Crews also placed booms in a nearby creek to mitigate a small fluid leak, the department said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

