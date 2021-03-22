Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Driver, Passenger Injured In 2-Car Warren County Crash

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

Two men were hospitalized with injuries after a car crash in Warren County over the weekend, authorities said.

The crash — involving a Dodge Avenger and a Nissan Rogue — occurred near Route 31 and Youmans Avenue in Washington Borough shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, LehighValleyLive reports citing Township Police Lt. John Kaufmann.

The Nissan driver, a 59-year-old Jersey City man, was transported to St. Luke’s Warren Campus for treatment, authorities said.

Meanwhile, an injured 28-year-old passenger from Trenton was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, police said.

The right lane of Rt. 31 north was shut down with traffic detoured for around an hour following the crash, police said.

The cause of the collision was not clear, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Washington Rescue Squad and Borough Fire Co., the Oxford Rescue Squad, the Hampton Rescue Squad and Hunterdon County Medical Center paramedics in Raritan Township also responded to the scene.

