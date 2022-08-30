Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Human Traffickers Forced Victims Into Sex At Fortified Brothels In Asbury, Trenton, NJ AG Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Hospitalized As Honda Collides With Dump Truck, Hits Tree On Route 78, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A driver was hospitalized after a Honda collided with a dump truck and struck a tree on Route 78, state police said.

A Honda Accord veered off the eastbound lanes and struck a tree following a collision with a dump truck near milepost 15.6 in Union Township just before 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The right shoulder west of Exit 13 to NJ 173 in Union Township was temporarily closed for the crash cleanup and investigation, according to 511NJ.

The accident remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.