Driver Hospitalized As Dump Truck Overturns In Hunterdon County

A dump truck driver was hospitalized after the vehicle overturned in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The vehicle overturned at the intersection of County Route 579 and Route 523 near the border of Delaware and Raritan Townships the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad.

The driver self-extricated and was taken by the rescue squad to Hunterdon Medical Center for evaluation of minor injuries.

The road remained closed until the scene was cleared.

Delaware Township Police were leading the investigation with help from the Raritan Township Police Department.

