Driver Hospitalized After Car Gets Stuck Under Tractor-Trailer In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
A driver was hospitalized after a car collided with and got stuck underneath a tractor-trailer in Hunterdon County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

The crash occurred on Route 202-31 northbound in front of the Red Crab restaurant in Flemington around 1:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad.

First responders rushed to the scene and found a sedan partially trapped underneath the tractor-trailer, the rescue squad said.

The driver was quickly extricated from the vehicle and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Meanwhile, the Flemington Fire Department and Hunterdon County Haz-Mat team responded to deal with an extensive fluid spill, authorities said.

Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics and Flemington Police also assisted at the scene.

