Driver Dead In Route 31 Crash

A 54-year-old driver died in a Route 31 Hunterdon County crash early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Gennaro Sirriani, of Belvidere, was heading north in the southbound lanes in a Chevrolet pickup truck when he collided with a tanker truck heading south in the southbound lanes around 3:10 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Both vehicles swerved into the northbound lanes and hit each other head one, Goez said.

The crash occurred at milepost 39.4 in Hampton Borough.

Sirriani was pronounced dead at the scene while the 55-year-old tanker truck driver was not injured, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.