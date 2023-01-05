Contact Us
Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police

Valerie Musson
Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad
Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.

He was rushed with a weak pulse to Robert Woods Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators say Reyes-Olea was riding his bicycle eastbound on New York Avenue, crossed Route 31 southbound, and attempted to cross the northbound lane when he was struck by a beige Ford Taurus heading northbound, Nelson said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Raritan Township Police Department.

