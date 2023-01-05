Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police

A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.

He was rushed with a weak pulse to Robert Woods Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators say Reyes-Olea was riding his bicycle eastbound on New York Avenue, crossed Route 31 southbound, and attempted to cross the northbound lane when he was struck by a beige Ford Taurus heading northbound, Nelson said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Raritan Township Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.