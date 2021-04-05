Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Feds: PA Man Nabbed Collecting 950 Pounds Of Khat At Newark Airport
DV Pilot Police & Fire

COVID-19: Pair Of Warren County Restaurant Owners Charged For Violating Executive Mask Order

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The owners of Desiderio’s Stone Tavern on Route 31 S. in Washington Township and Philburt’s Pub on W. Washington Avenue in Washington Borough were charged with violating the state's executive mask order, police said.
The owners of Desiderio’s Stone Tavern on Route 31 S. in Washington Township and Philburt’s Pub on W. Washington Avenue in Washington Borough were charged with violating the state's executive mask order, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two restaurant owners in Warren County were charged with violating the state’s executive mask order, authorities said.

Stephen Desiderio, 51, of Branchburg, and Philip Blanche, 65, of Washington, were charged with failure to comply with the mask mandate following an April 17 investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Washington Township police said Monday.

Desiderio, owner of Desiderio’s Stone Tavern on Route 31 S. in Washington Township, and Blanche, owner of Philburt’s Pub on W. Washington Avenue in Washington Borough, were issued summonses and are scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.