COVID-19: Pair Of Warren County Restaurant Owners Charged For Violating Executive Mask Order

Two restaurant owners in Warren County were charged with violating the state’s executive mask order, authorities said.

Stephen Desiderio, 51, of Branchburg, and Philip Blanche, 65, of Washington, were charged with failure to comply with the mask mandate following an April 17 investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Washington Township police said Monday.

Desiderio, owner of Desiderio’s Stone Tavern on Route 31 S. in Washington Township, and Blanche, owner of Philburt’s Pub on W. Washington Avenue in Washington Borough, were issued summonses and are scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.