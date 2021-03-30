Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Central Jersey Man Sexting Girl Tried Hiding Relationship, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Hunterdon County Court House
Hunterdon County Court House Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Central Jersey man was arrested for sexting an underage female and then trying to hide it from law enforcement agents, authorities said Tuesday.

Michael F. Roach, 32, of Flemington, exchanged explicit text messages and photographs with an underage female victim,  Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said.

He also was found in possession of photos that depict the sexual exploitation or child abuse, Williams said alongside Acting Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo and High Bridge Police Chief Brett Bartman.

He subsequently charged with third degree endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in sexual conduct with a child, and third degree endangering the welfare of a child for possessing items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child.

Further investigation revealed evidence of witness tampering, as Roach tried to conceal contact between himself and the victim, Williams said.

He was charged on March 29 with third degree witness tampering, and was lodged at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

The investigation was conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victim Unit, High Bridge Police Department and New Jersey State Division of Parole.

