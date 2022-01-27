Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Paterson Woman Struck By Gunfire From Outside Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Car Veers Off Road, Plunges Into Creek In Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A car veered off the road and plunged into a creek in Phillipsburg before dawn Thursday, authorities said.
A car veered off the road and plunged into a creek in Phillipsburg before dawn Thursday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Huntington Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Station 75 Fire via Facebook

A car veered off the road and plunged into a creek in Phillipsburg before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the Huntington Fire Station on Maple Avenue just before 1 a.m., authorities said.

The car plunged into the Lopatcong Creek before the driver self-extricated, the fire department said.

The scene was cleared within an hour, and no injuries were reported.

Warren County Hazmat also responded to the crash.

Scroll down to view more photos from the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.