Authorities: Passenger Gets Behind Wheel, Crashes As Route 22 Driver With Loaded Gun Runs Away

A Brooklyn driver tried running from police as his passenger got behind the wheel and crashed the car after he was found with a loaded gun and drugs during an early-morning traffic stop on Route 22 Monday, authorities said.

Christian Joel Cordero was heading eastbound with Genesis Bertefabian in the passenger seat when he was stopped for a motor vehicle violation around 1:30 a.m., Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said.

A search of Cordero’s vehicle turned up a loaded Glock magazine in the passenger compartment, Williams said.

After denying having knowledge of the gun, Cordero attempted to run from scene and resisted arrest as police tried taking him into custody, Williams said.

While Cordero was being arrested, Bertefabian got into the car and drove off, crashing a short time later into Chelsea’s Restaurant on Route 22 East in Lebanon, authorities said.

Bertefabian was taken into custody and both suspects were held in county jail on drugs and weapons charges.

The loaded handgun was later located behind the restaurant, where Bertefabian tried to dispose of it after the crash, authorities said.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, Town of Clinton Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Annandale Hose Company, Clinton Township Citizen’s Emergency Response Team and the N.J. Department of Transportation also assisted with the investigation.

