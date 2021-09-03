Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Amazon Gift Card Scammer Robs Second Warren County Resident Of Thousands, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Hackettstown Police Department
Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department (Facebook)

Police in Warren County urge residents to avoid falling victim to a scam that has robbed victims out of thousands of dollars.

The second Hackettstown resident to become victim of the scam was a 41-year-old man who received a text message from 1-833-472-0959 claiming to represent Amazon, police said Tuesday.

The man called the number provided in the text (1-833-220-3127) and was told that he needed to purchase gift cards to fix the problem, police said.

The man then purchased $2,000 worth of gift cards from a nearby store and read the numbers to the scammer, police said.

The victim hung up the phone when asked for an additional $2,000, according to police.

The man then received several calls from a number appearing as 206-400-8066, according to police.

“We can’t stress this enough, gift cards are for gifts, not for payments,” said Hackettstown Police. “If someone calls with urgent news or a convincing story and then pressures you to pay them by buying gift cards and then giving them the codes on the back of the card – STOP. It’s a scam.”

Victims of similar phone and email scams should file a complaint at ftc.gov/complaint.

