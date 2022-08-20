Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Land of Make Believe.
Land of Make Believe. Photo Credit: Flickr user Martin Lewison

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said.

The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.

In Summer 2020, a woman was airlifted from the same amusement park in a water slide accident, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The amusement park on Great Meadows Road was transformed from a dairy farm in 1954.

