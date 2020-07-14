Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Woman Airlifted After Waterslide Injury At NJ Amusement Park 'Land Of Make Believe'

Valerie Musson
A woman was airlifted to an area hospital after she went unconscious on a water slide at a Warren County amusement park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Flickr

A woman was airlifted to an area hospital after she went unconscious on a water slide at a Warren County amusement park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman was alert and fully conscious before she was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center from the "Land of Make Believe" around 1 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

Initial reports said that the woman was unable to feel her legs and had sustained a possible head injury.

Daily Voice's call and email to the amusement park were not returned as of 3 p.m.

The park has been open for nearly 66 years, and recently reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions.

