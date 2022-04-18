2 Dogs Rescued From Hunterdon County House Fire (PHOTOS)

Two dogs were rescued from a Hunterdon County home that went up in flames over the weekend, authorities said.

The Hampton Fire Co. Station 13 responded to a burning home in Lebanon Township and found two dogs trapped shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, the department said.

Firefighters worked to clear the home of smoke while dousing the blaze, which was reported by a vigilant passerby, the department said.

Meanwhile, both dogs were safely rescued from the home without injury.

The scene was cleared within two hours, the department said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Assisting agencies include the Lebanon Township Fire Department/EMS, Glen Gardner Fire Department, Califon Fire Department, High Bridge Fire Department, and South Branch EMS.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

