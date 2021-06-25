13-Year-Old Airlifted In High Bridge Bicycle Accident

A 13-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized in a crash in High Bridge on Thursday.

The teen was riding down Dewey Avenue and unable to stop, when they struck a curb and guardrail around 2:10 p.m., High Bridge Police Chief Brett J. Bartman said.

The teen suffered a severe gash to their chest and was airlifted for further treatment by NorthStar.

South Branch Emergency Squad treated the victim and High Bridge Fire Department responded for the landing zone.

No further details were released.

