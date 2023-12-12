Phillipsburg Hot Dog Shack Days Away From Auction

Bidding ends for 857 Rt. 22 — known as the beloved Toby’s Cup since the 1940s — at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The commercial property sits on .63 acres of land with public sewer and water, its LoopNet listing says. It has a high-visibility location and is also zoned for residential, retail, and office space.

The Phillipsburg staple was sold to Livingston native Daniel Risis in early 2020 after its previous owner, James Nicnick, worked there for more than three decades, Daily Voice reported.

The auction is being held in conjunction with A.J Willner Auctions. Click here for more information.

