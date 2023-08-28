PA Man Flown To Trauma Center After Diving Headfirst Into Lambertville Wing Dam

Crews responded to the dam on reports of a man with a head laceration around 3:50 p.m. and found a man in his 30s who had walked out from the dam and up to the canal path, Lambertville City Police Lt. Robert Brown said.

A follow-up investigation found that the man, from Doylestown, PA, had dove headfirst into the river, struck a large rock, and suffered a deep laceration to his head.

Crews requested a NorthSTAR medical helicopter, which landed at Ely Field, before taking him to Capital Health Trauma Center in Trenton for further treatment.

Other assisting agencies include the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad, Lambertville Fire Department, and HMC Paramedics.

