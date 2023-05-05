One Injured In Crash At Route 202 Intersection

The Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded to the accident at Route 202 near Railroad Avenue in Readington Township, they said. Initial reports came in around 6:30 a.m.

Photos from the scene appear to show an overturned vehicle, a second vehicle with significant front-end damage, and a snapped utility pole:

One person was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital, the squad said.

The Hunterdon Medical Center MICU and Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company also assisted.

Daily Voice has reached out to Readington Township Police for additional details.

