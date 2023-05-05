Mostly Cloudy 54°

SHARE

One Injured In Crash At Route 202 Intersection

One person was taken to a nearby hospital after a crash at an intersection with Route 202 early on Friday, May 5, crews said.

Accident at Route 202 near Railroad Avenue in Readington Township
Accident at Route 202 near Railroad Avenue in Readington Township Photo Credit: Whitehouse Rescue Squad, Readington, NJ via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded to the accident at Route 202 near Railroad Avenue in Readington Township, they said. Initial reports came in around 6:30 a.m.

Photos from the scene appear to show an overturned vehicle, a second vehicle with significant front-end damage, and a snapped utility pole:

One person was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital, the squad said.

The Hunterdon Medical Center MICU and Three Bridges Volunteer Fire Company also assisted.

Daily Voice has reached out to Readington Township Police for additional details.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE