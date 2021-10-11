Hunterdon County Native, Rutgers University Grad Dominic Gentile Dies After Cancer Battle, 28

Hunterdon County native and Rutgers University graduate Dominic Steven Gentile, DVM, died at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia on Oct. 29 at the age of 28.

Born in Allentown, PA, Gentile grew up in Whitehouse Station, his obituary says.

Gentile graduated from Hunterdon Central Regional High School in 2012 before attending Rutgers University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2016, his memorial says.

Gentile then went on to attend Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine, where he was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in his fourth year.

Gentile continued his schooling and graduated in 2021 before getting a job with Whitehouse Veterinary Hospital in Whitehouse Station, where he worked at the time of his death.

More than $34,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Gentile’s treatments since last December.

The fundraiser — launched by Shawna Clement — described Gentile as “the type of person who would give a stranger the shirt off his back without hesitation.”

“Dominic has a way about him,” Clement writes. “He lifts people up and always makes others feel important and appreciated.”

Gentile is survived by his parents, James and Maureen (Krajnyak) Gentile; his wife, Alexandra (Cerofeci) Gentile; his brother, Nick Gentile; his sister, Jamie Gentile; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Gentile’s visitation was held Nov. 4 at Kearns Funeral Home on Old Highway 28 in Whitehouse.

“Dominic had a gentle kindness about him and always put the well-being and happiness of others first,” reads Gentile’s memorial. “Many people describe him as an ‘old soul.’ He is loved by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Donations can be made in Gentile’s memory to cycleforsurvival.org.

