Hunterdon County Native, Beloved Family Restaurant Owner John Cryan III Dies Suddenly At 31

Hunterdon County native and family restaurant owner John F. Cryan III died suddenly at his home in Pittstown on July 17. He was 31.

Born in Piscataway, Cryan spent several years in Inverness, FL before moving to Pittstown, where he’d lived for the past 21 years, his obituary says.

Cryan graduated from Delaware Valley Regional High School and Sage Day High School in 2008, his memorial says.

Afterward, he joined the family business by stepping into the role of owner and manager at Cryan’s Tavern in Annandale, which posted a sign honoring his memory that was flooded with heartfelt comments on social media.

Cryan was remembered for his Irish pride and love for his family. He was also a big Yankees fan and enjoyed fishing.

“John had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile,” reads his memorial. “He was an old soul and generous to a fault. He was blessed with the same charming charisma as his father.”

Cryan is survived by his mother, Christine (Ochal) Cryan; brother, Robert Cryan; sister Brielle Cryan and her partner, Will Denton; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Cryan’s visitation was held July 23 at Kearns Funeral Home on Old Highway 28 in Whitehouse.

Click here for the full obituary of John F. Cryan III.

