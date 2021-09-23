Beloved Phillipsburg HS Grad, Marine Corps Member Who Fought In Iraq JC Delgado Dies At Age 34

Beloved Phillipsburg native and Marine Corps Infantry member Jan Carlos “JC” Delgado died at St. Luke’s Hospital on Sept. 19 at the age of 34.

Born in Phillipsburg, Delgado graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 20013, his obituary says.

Delgado then went on to enlist with the United States Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal in the Infantry, where he served in combat in Ramadi, Iraq, his memorial says.

Delgado graduated from New York Film Academy in 2020 and lived in Deltona, FL, at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Delgado is survived by his mother, Sara Delgado Sokoloski; step-father, Joseph Sokoloski; brothers, Marco Antonio Aponte’ and Omar Aponte’; sister, Biarritz Aponte’, Johanna Aponte’; grandmother, Candida LeBron; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Delgado’s visitation will be held Sunday at Rupell Funeral Home on Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg.

“You would do anything for those you loved,” reads a post on Delgado’s obituary tribute wall. “May you Rest In Peace brother. Semper Fi.”

