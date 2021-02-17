Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Warren County

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Warren County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Krauszers Food Store on West Washington Ave., New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 01, 36, 44, 54, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 10, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot will reset to $20 million due to a $96 million jackpot winner in NY. The next drawing will be held Friday, Feb. 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.