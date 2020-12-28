Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Warren County

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Warren County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing was sold at Liberty Liquors on Route 46 in Oxford, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 17, 23, 36, 69, and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $376 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29.

