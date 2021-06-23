Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Hudson Music Teacher Charged With Fondling Lyndhurst Student, 12, During Private Lessons
News

Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Raccoon
Raccoon Photo Credit: Pixabay

A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County, health officials said.

The animal was located in the vicinity of Plennert Road in Raritan Township and tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon between June 6 and June 20 to see their primary care physician to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal can be considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, contact the Raritan Township Animal Control Officer at (908) 722-1271.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.