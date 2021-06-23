Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County, health officials said.

The animal was located in the vicinity of Plennert Road in Raritan Township and tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon between June 6 and June 20 to see their primary care physician to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal can be considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, contact the Raritan Township Animal Control Officer at (908) 722-1271.

