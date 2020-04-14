Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
COVID-19: Raritan Valley Community College Testing Site Open To Hunterdon, Somerset Residents

Valerie Musson
A new COVID-19 testing site will soon open at 118 Lamington Rd. in Branchburg at Raritan Valley Community College.
Raritan Valley Community College will soon open a new COVID-19 testing site for residents of both Hunterdon and Somerset counties.

The site, located at 118 Lamington Rd., will be open Thursday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will reopen during the same hours on Friday, April 17 and Monday, April 20. Extra dates may be scheduled if PPE supplies and test kits are available.

The site will be open to residents ages five and up who are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath and a dry cough.

Pre-registration and a valid doctor’s prescription is required for testing, reports say.

Patients must arrive in a vehicle and show proof of residency at the testing site via a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification. Patients without an appointment and either a written doctor’s order or valid prescription will be turned away.

Registration begins Tuesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. at https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com . Registration can also be completed by calling (908) 237-7150 .

