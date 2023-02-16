Blairstown Police Seek Public's Help Finding 'Suspicious Person'

Police in Warren County are on the lookout for a "suspicious person."

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the evening, Blairstown police were notified of a suspicious person on Gaisler Road.

Police searched the area unsuccessfully.

Police received a similar resident's complaint the next evening, Wednesday,, Feb. 15. That call came 90 minutes after the sighting and police were unable to locate the man matching the same description, police said.

"We have received additional phone calls from residents due to concerns about this male subject," police said on Facebook.

The police post led to other comments about who this man might be. One said possibly a stranger just wandering around. Another said maybe a homeless man.

Police said another Facebook poster said the man had a knife, but that has not been confirmed.

Blairstown Officers will conduct additional patrols of the area and respond swiftly upon sightings of the male subject, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person or with more information can contact the Blairstown Police at 908-362-8266.

