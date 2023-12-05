Fair 40°

SHARE

Naughty Or Nice? Hackettstown Police Gets Festive With New Speed Radar

One New Jersey police department is getting extra festive this Christmas season with its holiday-themed speed radar.

<p>Hackettstown police are feeling festive.</p>

Hackettstown police are feeling festive.

 Photo Credit: Hackettstown PD
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

“Santa is still making his naughty and nice lists,” reads a Facebook post from Hackettstown Police alongside a photo of the radar signs, which are set up on Warren and Willow Grove Streets.

Drivers’ speeds are displayed by the radar as they pass by — underneath, of course, they’ll be able to see if they were “naughty” or “nice” based on their mph.

“Christmas is just around the corner,” HPD writes. “Don't make the naughty list, please drive nice!”

Area police departments seem to be having fun with speed boards this holiday season.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE