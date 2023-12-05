Naughty Or Nice? Hackettstown Police Gets Festive With New Speed Radar

“Santa is still making his naughty and nice lists,” reads a Facebook post from Hackettstown Police alongside a photo of the radar signs, which are set up on Warren and Willow Grove Streets.

Drivers’ speeds are displayed by the radar as they pass by — underneath, of course, they’ll be able to see if they were “naughty” or “nice” based on their mph.

“Christmas is just around the corner,” HPD writes. “Don't make the naughty list, please drive nice!”

Area police departments seem to be having fun with speed boards this holiday season.

