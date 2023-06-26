Motorcyclist Taken To Trauma Center After High-Speed Warren County Crash

The motorcyclist veered off the left side of the eastbound lanes near milepost 5.6, “traveled on the soft dirt shoulder for some distance before tipping over onto the operator, sliding quite a distance before coming to rest in the roadway,” according to the Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Co., which responded around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Crews treated the victim at the scene as two of four left lanes were shut down.

The motorcyclist was then taken to a local trauma center for treatment of moderate injuries while state police provided traffic assistance, the rescue company said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.