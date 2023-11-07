Fair 63°

Minor Injuries Reported After School Bus Collides With SUV In Hunterdon County: Njsp

Several students and adults were injured after a school bus collided with an SUV in Hunterdon County on Monday morning, Nov. 6, news reports and state police said.

NJSP

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Valerie Musson
The crash occurred on Frontage Road in Clinton Township just before 4 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

The school bus was heading west on Frontage Road when it collided with an eastbound Buick SUV that was turning left, Marchan said, adding that the crash caused minor injuries.

According to a report from WFMZ, at least 30 students from the Union Township School District were on board, some requiring transportation to Hunterdon Medical Center. Two adults in the SUV were also hospitalized.

The crash remained under investigation.

