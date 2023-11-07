Minor Injuries Reported After School Bus Collides With SUV In Hunterdon County: Njsp

The crash occurred on Frontage Road in Clinton Township just before 4 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

The school bus was heading west on Frontage Road when it collided with an eastbound Buick SUV that was turning left, Marchan said, adding that the crash caused minor injuries.

According to a report from WFMZ, at least 30 students from the Union Township School District were on board, some requiring transportation to Hunterdon Medical Center. Two adults in the SUV were also hospitalized.

The crash remained under investigation.

