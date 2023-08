It wasn't immediately clear what was causing the 25-minute delays (at least) through Hardwick Township near the Delaware Water Gap.

Photos captured by the DOT camera showed traffic piled up along the westbound side of the highway at NJ-94, at 10:55 a.m.

Motorists were encouraged to find another route — or settle into bumper-to-bumper jams.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.