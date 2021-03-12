‘Wonder Woman:’ Support Surges For Beloved Hunterdon County Chef Battling COVID-19

Support is surging for a beloved Hunterdon County chef enduring a difficult battle with COVID-19.

Jennifer Hason of Edible Underground artisanal kitchen in Frenchtown recently tested positive for the virus, according to a GoFundMe launched by her culinary partner, Andrea Henderson.

“Jen has regrettably fallen ill with COVID-19, and isn't doing very well,” reads the fundraiser.

“Until she is back, let's all help our favorite magical unicorn by giving what we can, so that when she gets back, we can jump right into it and start feeding the world again.”

More than $2,900 had been raised as of Friday morning, and donations will be used for Hason’s medical expenses.

Meanwhile, Edible Underground is taking a temporary hiatus, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“I miss her smile, laugh, jokes, food and face every day,” Henderson writes. “I can't wait for her to get back, so we can keep cooking.”

“To our gorgeous customers, worry not. You know how powerful this fantastic woman is. She'll bounce back in no time.”

Click here to view/donate to 'Jennifer Hason' on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.