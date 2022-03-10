Popular Flemington Eatery Temporarily Closed After Former Owner ‘Can Weather The Storm No More'

A popular Italian restaurant in Flemington has temporarily closed after the owner announced that he is walking away from the business due to risings costs and staff shortages.

Justin Carlisi, chef and owner of Stanton Italian Table on Stanton Rd., made the announcement on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 30.

“The choice has been made that we are closing our doors at Stanton Italian Table with the rising cost of goods and staffing shortages we can weather the storm no more,” reads the post.

The restaurant had earned and maintained an impressive 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google after opening its doors about three years ago.

It had become well-known for its classic Italian entrees and convenient BYOB policy.

The announcement comes shortly after the decision from Platform One & CTO Catering on Route 12 in Flemington to permanently close after a decade, citing similar reasons, DailyVoice.com reported.

It was not clear which changes would accompany the shift in ownership, if any.

Meanwhile, the restaurant is temporarily closed as the new owners take over, which will be “in the next week,” its website says.

“We will always cherish the moments we had serving the community, and the events we hosted for you,” Carlisi writes.

“We hope to see you all soon we will miss you all.”

Stanton Italian Table, 171 Stanton Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822

