Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: GOTCHA! Hackensack PD Nabs Teen Groper Who Grabbed Women At Night
Lifestyle

Hunterdon County Man Sets State Record For Largest Landlocked Salmon Catch

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Satkowski of Hampton set a new record for the largest landlocked salmon catch in the state, officials confirmed.
Joe Satkowski of Hampton set a new record for the largest landlocked salmon catch in the state, officials confirmed. Photo Credit: NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife via Facebook

A Hunterdon County man recently set a new record for the largest landlocked salmon catch in the state, officials confirmed.

Joe Satkowski of Hampton caught the fish in Merrill Creek Reservoir on Sept. 30, the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife said.

The fish weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, surpassing the previous 2018 record by 5 ounces, the department said.

The salmon measures 26 inches and has a girth of 16 ¼ inches.

Satkowski caught the fish using a 6-pound test line from his boat, a Temple Forks Outfitter spinning rod, a Shimano Stradic spinning reel and a lure made from a homemade jig.

The reservoir was stocked with 14-inch salmon that were raised at the Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery for three consecutive years starting in 2018.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.