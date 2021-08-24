Hunterdon County High School Graduate Serving Aboard ‘Mighty IKE’ Warship In US Navy: Report

A Hunterdon County native continues to support his country — this time from aboard one of the world’s largest warships — with a longtime career in the US Navy.

Flemington native and Chief Petty Officer Mike Mazujian, who graduated from Hunterdon Central Regional High School in 2001, joined the Navy after his parents gave him the option as an “ultimatum,” he told NJ1015.com.

“It was better than moving out and getting a dead-end job or wasting my money at college,” he said, according to MyCentralJersey.

Nearly two decades later, Mazujian now spends his days serving on the “Mighty IKE” — a massive U.S. Navy aircraft carrier weighing more than 100,000 tons — and says the values he gained in his hometown came in handy during his career.

“It gives me a purpose, a life, and if I didn't join, I don't know if I would be alive today,” Mazujian said. “I am a Nuclear Electrician Chief with a bright future.”

