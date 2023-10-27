Fair 74°

SHARE

Leader Of Warren County’s ‘Largest’ Drug Network Nabbed, 42 Heroin Bricks Seized: Prosecutor

Four pounds of methamphetamine, 42 bricks of heroin, and a slew of other drugs were discovered at a Warren County home, resulting in the arrest of two residents — one who authorities say was the leader of the area’s largest narcotics trafficking network.

<p>Phillipsburg Police</p>

Phillipsburg Police

 Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

Charlie L. Cole, 44, and Shakiera Armstrong, 31, of Phillipsburg, were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, as well as child endangerment and various weapons offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Friday, Oct. 27.

Cole was also charged with leading a narcotics trafficking network, a first-degree offense that could put him behind bars for life.

The charges are the result of the execution of a search warrant at their home on the 200 block of Mercer Street in Phillipsburg that turned up 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 ounces of cocaine, 42 bricks of heroin, and 4.5 pounds of marijuana, Pfeiffer said. A loaded .40 caliber handgun and cash totaling $14,000 were also found in the home.

“Mr. Cole is believed and alleged to be the leader of the largest narcotics trafficking network in Warren County,” Pfeiffer said. “This seizure represents what is believed to be the largest seizure of illegal drugs from one single dealer operating and distributing illegal drugs within the County.”

Cole and Armstrong were being held at the Warren County Jail pending a hearing.

The WCPO Narcotics Task Force, Phillipsburg Police Department, NJSP, and the FBI conducted the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE