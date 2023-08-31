Fair 60°

Know HIM? Man Pulls Knife On Hunterdon County Bar Employee, ‘Threatens To Kill Everyone:' PD

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a Hunterdon County bar customer who pulled a knife on an employee and threatened to kill the other patrons.

Surveillance footage
Surveillance footage Photo Credit: Clinton Township Police, NJ via Facebook
Valerie Musson
The incident occurred at Cryan’s Tavern in Annandale around 9 p.m. on Monday, August 28, Clinton Township Police said.

The customer, circled in red, pulled a knife on an employee and “threatened to kill everyone,” according to police.

The customer left through the back door and was gone when police arrived.

He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, bald with a white beard, and was wearing square glasses, a dark gray shirt, and gray cargo shorts, police added.

Anyone with information about the customer’s identity is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Detective Bureau at 908-735-7233.

