Know HIM? Man Pulls Knife On Hunterdon County Bar Employee, ‘Threatens To Kill Everyone:' PD

The incident occurred at Cryan’s Tavern in Annandale around 9 p.m. on Monday, August 28, Clinton Township Police said.

The customer, circled in red, pulled a knife on an employee and “threatened to kill everyone,” according to police.

The customer left through the back door and was gone when police arrived.

He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, bald with a white beard, and was wearing square glasses, a dark gray shirt, and gray cargo shorts, police added.

Anyone with information about the customer’s identity is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Detective Bureau at 908-735-7233.

