Hunterdon County Man Who Filmed Girl Changing Swapped Pics, Videos With Alabama Man: Prosecutor

Ron Rothman, of Ringoes, now faces charges for first-degree causing prohibited sexual acts and child endangerment, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a Friday, Sept. 1 release.

He was initially charged in July with first-degree child endangerment, two additional counts of child endangerment, and two counts of invasion of privacy after authorities found that he used a cell phone to record a pre-teen girl while she was in the changing room at Kohl's on Route 202 in Raritan Township, Daily Voice reported.

The additional charges are a result of a joint investigation that revealed that he “exchanged images and videos of child sexual abuse material” during electronic communications with David Collier, 46, of Moulton, Alabama, Robeson said.

Meanwhile, Collier was arrested by Moulton Police and the FBI for facilitating the on-line solicitation of a child, facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, dissemination/display of child pornography, and production of pornography with minors.

Rothman was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about child exploitation or local criminal activity should contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129, the Raritan Township Police Department at 908-782-8889, Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers at 908-797-9627, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 24-Hour Hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

