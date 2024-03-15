Hunterdon County Man Busted For Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Police began investigating Francisco Berrones-Garcia following a cyber tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Berrones-Garcia was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor's office said alongside Raritan Township Police Department, and Flemington Borough Police Department.

He was lodged at the Warren County Jail and was released onto conditional pretrial monitoring, authorities said.

