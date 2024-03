John Gallic, of Glen Gardner, was struck by a Honda passenger car headed north on State Highway 31 near milepost 37.3 in Glen Gardner just after 10 p.m. Saturday, March 16, State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

Gallic was killed and the Honda driver suffered minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

