At 9:37 a.m., a Toyota passenger vehicle lost directional control and crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Belvidere Road and Dutt Lane in Harmony Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State police said.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said

