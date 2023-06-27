Driver Hospitalized After Hitting Fallen Tree In Hunterdon County Roadway

The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the accident on Rt. 579 north of Pittstown around 4 a.m. A driver struck the fallen tree and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“Use caution on the roads this morning as numerous hazards remain from overnight storms,” the Quakertown Fire Company said.

Scroll down to view additional photos of storm damages that were causing hazards for North Jersey drivers. Thousands of residents were also left without power as crews worked to make repairs.

