Driver Hospitalized After Hitting Fallen Tree In Hunterdon County Roadway

A driver was hospitalized after hitting a tree that had fallen into a Hunterdon County roadway due to the heavy winds and thunderstorms that rattled the area overnight on Tuesday, June 27, responders said.

A driver was hospitalized after hitting a tree that had fallen into a Hunterdon County roadway due to the heavy winds and thunderstorms that rattled the area overnight on Tuesday, June 27, responders said. Photo Credit: Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue via Facebook
Valerie Musson
The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the accident on Rt. 579 north of Pittstown around 4 a.m. A driver struck the fallen tree and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“Use caution on the roads this morning as numerous hazards remain from overnight storms,” the Quakertown Fire Company said.

Scroll down to view additional photos of storm damages that were causing hazards for North Jersey drivers. Thousands of residents were also left without power as crews worked to make repairs.

