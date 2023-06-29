Fair with Haze 72°

Creep Filmed Adults, Teen On Hidden Phone In Family's Pohatcong Bathroom: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested on accusations he hid a cell phone to record people using a bathroom in a family home.

Cecilia Levine
Macarius Salib, of Marlboro, hid the phone in a laundry basket in the bathroom of a Pohatcong last March, to capture two adults and a 16-year-old, according to a release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Salib, a family friend, accessed the videos using a second cell phone, the prosecutor's office said.

Salib was charged with making child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of invasion of privacy. He was held in the Warren County Jail and a criminal investigation remains ongoing.

