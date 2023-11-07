Crash With Freightliner Kills Pennsylvania Driver On Route 78 In Greenwich Twp: Police

Alejandro Reyes-Moya, 52, was driving a Honda CRV on the eastbound side near milepost 4.2 in Greenwich Township when he struck the back of a Freightliner pulling a utility trailer that was parked on the right shoulder around 4:15 a.m., Sgt. Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

Reyes-Moya, of Lebanon, PA, was killed in the crash, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no further information as of press time.

