Crash With Freightliner Kills Pennsylvania Driver On Route 78 In Greenwich Twp: Police

A Honda driver from Pennsylvania was killed after hitting a Freightliner that was parked on the shoulder of Route 78 early on Tuesday, Nov. 7, police confirmed.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Valerie Musson
Alejandro Reyes-Moya, 52, was driving a Honda CRV on the eastbound side near milepost 4.2 in Greenwich Township when he struck the back of a Freightliner pulling a utility trailer that was parked on the right shoulder around 4:15 a.m., Sgt. Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

Reyes-Moya, of Lebanon, PA, was killed in the crash, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no further information as of press time.

