Cow Trapped In Mud Rescued by Hunterdon County Responders (Photos)

A cow was rescued after being trapped in the mud, the Whitehouse Rescue Squad in Readington said on Facebook.

At 5:44 p.m., the rescue squad was dispatched to Holland Brook Road near Cole Road and discovered the cow in the mud, approximately 50 yards off the roadway, first responders said.

The Whitehouse Rescue Squad said it called for assistance from the Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force and used slings and a skid steer to free the cow from the mud.

Two veterinarians also provided care for the distressed cow, first responders said.

