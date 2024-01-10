Hunterdon County Family Loses Everything In Fire: Campaign

No one was injured in the blaze and firefighters were able to bring it under control quickly, according to information published to Facebook by the Tewksbury First Aid and Rescue Squad.

Two cars were destroyed in the blaze, according to the fundraiser.

Money raised from the campaign will go to help the Silvas find temporary housing, transportation, clothing, food and new furniture. As of Wednesday, Jan. 10, more than $7,400 has been raised.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story attributed information about losses to the Tewksbury First Aid and Rescue Squad. The story has been updated for accuracy to reflect information on losses comes from a verified GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.