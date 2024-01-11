Car Crashes Into Hunterdon County Home: Quakertown FD

Firefighters and EMS responded to a residence on Manor Way on a report of the crash, firefighters said. The Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force was also called to the scene to assist in shoring up the home, firefighters said.

The driver was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries as first responders spent two hours working to assess the structure, remove debris and stabilize the damaged area of the home, firefighters said.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the accident, firefighters said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.