The vehicles collided on the eastbound side near milepost 12 in Hardwick Township just before 9 p.m., NJSP Det. Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

Both drivers and one passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Lebron added.

The vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

