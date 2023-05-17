2 Hospitalized, Including Child, After Major Hackettstown Intersection Crash: Police

The crash occurred at the Mountain Avenue and East Avenue just before 3:55 p.m., according to Hackettstown Police.

A 58-year-old Washington Township (Morris County) woman was behind the wheel of a 2015 Yukon heading northbound on Mountain Ave in the right turn lane for East Avenue when she made a left hand turn and was struck by a 2019 Ford heading southbound on Mountain Avenue, police said.

The impact of the crash forced the Yukon into a traffic signal.

The Yukon driver, as well as her passenger, a 14-year-old Washington Township girl, were taken to Hackettstown Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after being extricated by first responders in about 40 minutes.

The Ford driver, a 41-year-old Hackettstown man, and his passenger, a 46-year-old Oxford man, refused medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene from the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company:

Other assisting agencies include the Independence First Aid Squad, Mount Olive Township Fire Marshals, Lakeland Emergency Squad, Saint Clare’s Paramedics, New Jersey Department of Transportation, and Jersey Central Power and Light.

